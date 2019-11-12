The Mandalorian

As Disney’s first original series for its streaming service, Disney+, The Mandalorian is one of the hottest shows in streaming land. Set in the Star Wars universe a few years after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi, the show follows the escapades of a gunslinging member of an elite bounty hunter guild. The Mandalorian has won hearts not only because of its daring action and nostalgic, retro effects, but also because of internet sensation Baby Yoda (aka The Child). This is your home for all things Mandalorian, so click through our coverage and enjoy!

The Mandalorian: Easter eggs and episode 5’s secrets explained

Now that you've watched episode 5 of The Mandalorian on Disney+, take a deeper dive into some of the latest episode's references and surprises for Star Wars fans.
By Rick Marshall

The Mandalorian: Everything we know about the Disney+ Star Wars series

Here's everything we know about The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau's live-action Star Wars series that debuted on the Disney+ streaming service in November.
By Chris Gates

How The Mandalorian could unravel The Rise of Skywalker’s biggest mysteries

Werner Herzog's villainous ex-Imperial's plans for The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda could be the key to unraveling Emperor Palpatine's return and Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker's other secrets.
By Chris Gates
The Mandalorian: Easter eggs and episode 4’s secrets explained

Now that you've watched episode 4 of The Mandalorian on Disney+, take a deeper dive into some of the latest episode's references and surprises for Star Wars fans.
By Rick Marshall
Is Disney+ skimping on its HDR video quality? Some experts say yes

Disney+ has received its fair share of criticisms since launching, but now we're hearing of a new charge: The company's HDR video quality may not be true HDR.
By Simon Cohen
The Mandalorian: Easter eggs and episode 3’s secrets explained

Now that you've watched episode 3 of The Mandalorian on Disney+, take a deeper dive into some of the latest episode's references and surprises for Star Wars fans.
By Rick Marshall
The Mandalorian is pure uncut nostalgia, and that’s what makes it great

The Mandalorian, Disney+'s new Star Wars show, embraces both Star Wars tradition and western and samurai tropes, forging something new and special in the process.
By Chris Gates
Mandalorian gifts for the Star Wars enthusiasts on your list

"Bounty hunting is a complicated process." There's nothing complicated about finding Mandalorian-themed gifts. You can find Mandalorian-themed apparel, jewelry, accessories, posters, and even Lego kits on major merchant sites.
By Bruce Brown
The Mandalorian: Easter eggs and episode 2’s secrets explained

Now that you've watched episode 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney+, take a deeper dive into some of the latest episode's references and surprises for Star Wars fans.
By Rick Marshall
The Mandalorian: Easter eggs and episode 1’s wild ending explained

Now that you've watched the first episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+, take a deeper dive into some of episode 1's references and big surprises for Star Wars fans.
By Rick Marshall
What you need to know about Star Wars before watching The Mandalorian

The galaxy has changed quite a bit since Return of the Jedi. If you want to get the most out of The Mandalorian, here's what you need to know about the Empire, the New Republic, and all of your favorite characters.
By Chris Gates
Watch The Mandalorian’s second trailer before the show’s Disney+ debut

The Mandalorian launches on November 12, 2019 along with Disney+, but you don't need to wait until then to see more of what series creator Jon Favreau has in store.
By Chris Gates
Disney is working overtime to keep The Mandalorian’s big twist a secret

Apparently, The Mandalorian has a "Star Wars spoiler" so big that Disney won't even screen the first episode for critics. Also, who's this grizzled alien revealed in the newest set of promo posters?
By Chris Gates
The Mandalorian trailer teases a grimy Western set in the Star Wars Universe

The first trailer for Disney+'s first live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, is full of sandy desert plains, tense blaster battles, and the familiar sights and sounds of the Star Wars Universe.
By Chris Gates
