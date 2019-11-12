As Disney’s first original series for its streaming service, Disney+, The Mandalorian is one of the hottest shows in streaming land. Set in the Star Wars universe a few years after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi, the show follows the escapades of a gunslinging member of an elite bounty hunter guild. The Mandalorian has won hearts not only because of its daring action and nostalgic, retro effects, but also because of internet sensation Baby Yoda (aka The Child). This is your home for all things Mandalorian, so click through our coverage and enjoy!

