  1. Computing

AMD could be backtracking its stance on GPUs for cryptocurrency miners

By

Amid the GPU shortage, AMD’s response to if it would take any action against cryptocurrency miners was a resounding “no.” Now, it seems Team Red might be taking some notes from Nvidia. A new, unbranded card has leaked that features two Radeon RX 570 cores, and it could be AMD’s response to crypto miners.

Twitter user @9550pro, who has previously leaked information about Intel’s upcoming DG2 graphics card, shared photos of the card that were posted to the Saraba1st forum. The card reportedly combines two of AMD’s 14nm RX 570 cores to double the mining performance, creating the tentatively named Radeon RX 570 Duo.

Sapphire ETH mining RX 570 Duo🤪

125W 60MH/s

Source: https://t.co/HA5v3EyeFn pic.twitter.com/tprNBw3987

&mdash; HXL (@9550pro) August 13, 2021

Based on the GPU-Z screenshot the original poster provided (below), the pictured card comes from Sapphire and PC Partner. Sapphire is a long-standing add-in board partner (AIB) for AMD graphics cards, and PC Partner is a graphics card maker based out of Hong Kong. It’s not clear if the RX 570 Duo is a new card AMD is working on or a mad experiment dreamt up by two GPU makers.

It seems unlikely that AMD is working on an entirely new card. The 14nm Polaris architecture is five years old, and the RX 570 itself is over four years old. Even with two cores smashed together, the RX 570 Duo performs about as well as an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti or AMD RX 6800 for mining Ethereum.

GPU-Z for RX 570.

However, it’s possible that AMD is revitalizing the older architecture. In May, AMD signed an exclusivity agreement with U.S.-based chipmaker GlobalFoundries through 2024, who was behind the manufacturing of Polaris. AMD has already turned to Taiwan-based chipmaker TSMC for its recent graphics cards and processors that are built on a smaller node, so AMD could be riding out its commitment with older architecture.

A possible RX 570 Duo could draw miners away from AMD’s newer cards that are targeting gamers. Measured in millions of hashes per second (MH/s), the RX 570 8GB is capable of about 30.9 MH/s when mining Ethereum. The original poster shared an image showing similar mining performance across both of the RX 570 Duo’s cores, combing for a hash rate of around 60 MH/s.

The recently released RX 6600 XT is reportedly capable of half of that — around 28 MH/s.

In response to the growing demand from cryptocurrency miners, Nvidia introduced its Cryptocurrency Mining Processor (CMP) cards. These cards are built specifically for mining, and Nvidia pointed miners toward them to take the strain off of its consumer cards. AMD hasn’t fired back yet, but that could be what the RX 570 Duo is.

This likely isn’t the final design, though. The shared images show a rather cheap-looking cooler haphazardly stuck on a board and a single HDMI output. Nvidia’s CMP cards don’t feature any video outputs.

If AMD is working on a mining card, we hope it comes soon — especially as the prices of RX 6000 cards continues to rise.

Editors' Recommendations

The best to-do list apps for students

best weather apps for Android

Astro Gaming is the latest sponsor to drop Activision-Blizzard

Call of Duty Warzone Black Ops Cold War AMP 63

Best free antivirus software for 2021

best free antivirus

Forget deepfakes. Nvidia just proved how good graphics have become at fooling us

Nvidia CEO in a virtual kitchen.

How to watch the Star Trek movies and TV shows in order

William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy in Star Trek: The Original Series

Best PS5 game deals for August 2021

Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

Surface Book 4: Everything about Microsoft’s most powerful 2-in-1 so far

Surface Book 3 sitting on the floor with screen open.

The best waterproof cases for the iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Back

You won’t believe how cheap a refurbished Dell laptop is with this coupon

A refurbished Dell laptop that's open and viewed from the side.

Dell is practically giving away curved monitors today

A curved gaming monitor by Dell with a stand.

Best Windows apps for 2021

dell xps 13 2018 review version 1541544414 screen hero2

This is the cheapest 70-inch 4K TV deal we’ve seen in a long time

The 70-inch TCL 70S430 4K TV, with several streaming services, shows, and movies displayed on the screen.

This Dell laptop is so cheap for back-to-school — but not for long

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop with a nature scene on the display.