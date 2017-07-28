DT
Here's every current and upcoming game you'll want to play in 4K HDR on the PS4 Pro

'Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice' will get a higher framerate on PS4 Pro

The PlayStation 4 Pro is now available, and it offers 4K and high-dynamic range (HDR) support, as well as a number of technical improvements to PlayStation 4 games old and new. Though the console’s increased power can benefit any PS4 game, some games will be optimized to take full advantage of the Pro’s hardware. Sony has referred to these games, particularly the ones that are already out, as “forward compatible.” Starting this holiday season, new games with 4K and HDR features will sport a “PS4 Pro Enhanced” label, which lets buyers easily spot which titles make use of the extra power.

The nature of these enhancements varies from game to game, however. For many of the games announced so far, the difference will come in the form of higher resolution — next year’s Horizon: Zero Dawn, for example, will tout 4K resolution. Call of Duty: Black Ops III and Infinite Warfare will also receive a similar boost, while other titles will come with the ability to customize these enhancements.

Rise of the Tomb Raider, for instance, is capable of running in 4K, yet you can keep the resolution at 1080p and boost the frame rate or add extra visual details to the game’s world. If you plan on buying a PlayStation VR unit, you’ll also see performance improvements through the PlayStation 4 Pro, and the resolution on shared images will increase. These images will not, however, be in 4K resolution.

If you’re thinking about upgrading to the PS4 Pro, you’ll want to make sure you have at least a couple of games that take advantage of the technology. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of every game that features, or will feature, some sort of dedicated PS4 Pro support. We’ve also listed the specific enhancements each game will receive when the information has been made available, and we’ll continue to update this list as more games are confirmed.

Game 4K? HDR? Extra Features
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Yes No
Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection Yes No
Battlefield 1 No No Increased resolution. Better shadow and terrain detail.
 Battlezone (VR)  No  No PlayStation VR: Increased resolution, dynamic lighting, and reflections.
 Bound  Yes  No PlayStation VR: Double the pixels and extra effects.
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Yes No
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Yes No
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Yes No
Dark Souls 3 No No “Increased Framerate”
Days Gone
  Yes  Yes
Death Stranding  Yes  Yes
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Yes Yes
Dishonored 2 No No Higher 1440p resolution, but not 4K.
 DriveClub VR (VR) No No
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition Yes No Temporal antialiasing on 1080p displays.
Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited Yes No Increased fidelity with 1080p displays.
Fallout 4 No No Native 1440p visuals, enhanced draw distance
 Farpoint
(VR)		  No  No  PlayStation VR: Crisper visuals.
FIFA 17 Yes No Crisper visuals on 1080p displays.
Final Fantasy XV  Yes  Yes  High frame rate option for 1080p displays.
Firewatch No No UI renders at 4K. Better detail distance and shadows on 1080p displays.
For Honor Yes No
 Gran Turismo Sport  Yes  Yes
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice No No 60 frames per second and increased resolution options.
 Helldivers  Yes  No
Hitman  No  Available on 1/31/17  Higher 1440p resolution. UI renders at native 4K. Better textures, lighting, antialiasing, and higher overall resolution.
Horizon: Zero Dawn
  Yes  Yes  Better image quality on 1080p displays.
Infamous: Second Son Yes Yes  Smoother visuals on 1080p displays.
Infamous: First Light Yes Yes  Smoother visuals on 1080p displays.
Killing Floor 2 Yes No Increased textures. Dynamic shadows are crisper. Higher frame rate on 1080p displays.
 Mantis Burn Racing  Yes  No  Crisper resolution for 1080p displays.
Mass Effect: Andromeda
  Yes Yes
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Yes No
 NBA 2K17  Yes  Yes
 Neon Chrome  Yes  No
 Nioh  Yes  No  Antialiasing enhancement and frame rate boost options on 1080p displays.
Paragon No No 1080p and 60 frames per second
 PlayStation VR Worlds (VR)  No  No
 Ratchet & Clank  No  Yes  Higher resolution on 4K displays. More antialiasing. Crisper image on 1080p displays.
 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard  Yes  Yes
Rez Infinite  Yes  No  Higher resolution when using PlayStation VR.
 Ride 2  Yes  No
RIGS Mechanized Combat League (VR)  No  No
Rise of the Tomb Raider Yes No Increased detail in 1080p. “High frame rate” mode in 1080p.
 Robinson: The Journey (VR)  No  No  Higher resolution, longer view distances, improved textures, and lighting.
 Rocket League  Yes  No Runs at 60 frames per second in 4K, “in all arenas.”
 Smite  Yes  No
The Last Guardian  Yes  Yes
The Last of Us: Left Behind Yes Yes  More detailed terrain, buildings, and foliage. Higher quality shadows. 1800p 60 frames per second option.
The Last of Us: Remastered Yes Yes  More detailed terrain, buildings, and foliage. Higher quality shadows. 1800p 60 frames per second option.
 The Playroom VR (VR)  No  No  Increased resolution.
The Witness
 Yes Yes  Increased anti-aliasing quality.
 Thumper  Yes  No  Better anti-aliasing.
Titanfall 2  No  No  Increased resolution and better shadows.
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Yes Yes  More detailed terrain, buildings, and foliage. 1080p multiplayer resolution. Crisper graphics on 1080p displays.
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (VR)  No  No
 Viking Squad  Yes  No
Watch Dogs 2 No No 1080p resolution, not 4K.
 Wheels of Aurelia  Yes  No
World of Tanks  Yes  Yes  Smoother frame rates.

Not specified

Fallout 4 Mafia III
Ghost Recon: Wildlands Spider-man
God of War Steep
Hustle Kings Super Stardust Ultra
Knack XCOM 2