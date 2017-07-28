'Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice' will get a higher framerate on PS4 Pro

The PlayStation 4 Pro is now available, and it offers 4K and high-dynamic range (HDR) support, as well as a number of technical improvements to PlayStation 4 games old and new. Though the console’s increased power can benefit any PS4 game, some games will be optimized to take full advantage of the Pro’s hardware. Sony has referred to these games, particularly the ones that are already out, as “forward compatible.” Starting this holiday season, new games with 4K and HDR features will sport a “PS4 Pro Enhanced” label, which lets buyers easily spot which titles make use of the extra power.
The nature of these enhancements varies from game to game, however. For many of the games announced so far, the difference will come in the form of higher resolution — next year’s Horizon: Zero Dawn, for example, will tout 4K resolution. Call of Duty: Black Ops III and Infinite Warfare will also receive a similar boost, while other titles will come with the ability to customize these enhancements.
Rise of the Tomb Raider, for instance, is capable of running in 4K, yet you can keep the resolution at 1080p and boost the frame rate or add extra visual details to the game’s world. If you plan on buying a PlayStation VR unit, you’ll also see performance improvements through the PlayStation 4 Pro, and the resolution on shared images will increase. These images will not, however, be in 4K resolution.
If you’re thinking about upgrading to the PS4 Pro, you’ll want to make sure you have at least a couple of games that take advantage of the technology. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of every game that features, or will feature, some sort of dedicated PS4 Pro support. We’ve also listed the specific enhancements each game will receive when the information has been made available, and we’ll continue to update this list as more games are confirmed.
|Game
|4K?
|HDR?
|Extra Features
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Yes
|No
|Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
|Yes
|No
|Battlefield 1
|No
|No
|Increased resolution. Better shadow and terrain detail.
|Battlezone (VR)
|No
|No
|PlayStation VR: Increased resolution, dynamic lighting, and reflections.
|Bound
|Yes
|No
|PlayStation VR: Double the pixels and extra effects.
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|Yes
|No
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
|Yes
|No
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
|Yes
|No
|Dark Souls 3
|No
|No
|“Increased Framerate”
|Days Gone
|Yes
|Yes
|Death Stranding
|Yes
|Yes
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
|Yes
|Yes
|Dishonored 2
|No
|No
|Higher 1440p resolution, but not 4K.
|DriveClub VR (VR)
|No
|No
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition
|Yes
|No
|Temporal antialiasing on 1080p displays.
|Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
|Yes
|No
|Increased fidelity with 1080p displays.
|Fallout 4
|No
|No
|Native 1440p visuals, enhanced draw distance
| Farpoint
(VR)
|No
|No
|PlayStation VR: Crisper visuals.
|FIFA 17
|Yes
|No
|Crisper visuals on 1080p displays.
|Final Fantasy XV
|Yes
|Yes
|High frame rate option for 1080p displays.
|Firewatch
|No
|No
|UI renders at 4K. Better detail distance and shadows on 1080p displays.
|For Honor
|Yes
|No
|Gran Turismo Sport
|Yes
|Yes
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|No
|No
|60 frames per second and increased resolution options.
|Helldivers
|Yes
|No
|Hitman
|No
|Available on 1/31/17
|Higher 1440p resolution. UI renders at native 4K. Better textures, lighting, antialiasing, and higher overall resolution.
|Horizon: Zero Dawn
|Yes
|Yes
|Better image quality on 1080p displays.
|Infamous: Second Son
|Yes
|Yes
|Smoother visuals on 1080p displays.
|Infamous: First Light
|Yes
|Yes
|Smoother visuals on 1080p displays.
|Killing Floor 2
|Yes
|No
|Increased textures. Dynamic shadows are crisper. Higher frame rate on 1080p displays.
|Mantis Burn Racing
|Yes
|No
|Crisper resolution for 1080p displays.
|Mass Effect: Andromeda
|Yes
|Yes
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
|Yes
|No
|NBA 2K17
|Yes
|Yes
|Neon Chrome
|Yes
|No
|Nioh
|Yes
|No
|Antialiasing enhancement and frame rate boost options on 1080p displays.
|Paragon
|No
|No
|1080p and 60 frames per second
|PlayStation VR Worlds (VR)
|No
|No
|Ratchet & Clank
|No
|Yes
|Higher resolution on 4K displays. More antialiasing. Crisper image on 1080p displays.
|Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
|Yes
|Yes
|Rez Infinite
|Yes
|No
|Higher resolution when using PlayStation VR.
|Ride 2
|Yes
|No
|RIGS Mechanized Combat League (VR)
|No
|No
|Rise of the Tomb Raider
|Yes
|No
|Increased detail in 1080p. “High frame rate” mode in 1080p.
|Robinson: The Journey (VR)
|No
|No
|Higher resolution, longer view distances, improved textures, and lighting.
|Rocket League
|Yes
|No
|Runs at 60 frames per second in 4K, “in all arenas.”
|Smite
|Yes
|No
|The Last Guardian
|Yes
|Yes
|The Last of Us: Left Behind
|Yes
|Yes
|More detailed terrain, buildings, and foliage. Higher quality shadows. 1800p 60 frames per second option.
|The Last of Us: Remastered
|Yes
|Yes
|More detailed terrain, buildings, and foliage. Higher quality shadows. 1800p 60 frames per second option.
|The Playroom VR (VR)
|No
|No
|Increased resolution.
|The Witness
|Yes
|Yes
|Increased anti-aliasing quality.
|Thumper
|Yes
|No
|Better anti-aliasing.
|Titanfall 2
|No
|No
|Increased resolution and better shadows.
|Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
|Yes
|Yes
|More detailed terrain, buildings, and foliage. 1080p multiplayer resolution. Crisper graphics on 1080p displays.
|Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (VR)
|No
|No
|Viking Squad
|Yes
|No
|Watch Dogs 2
|No
|No
|1080p resolution, not 4K.
|Wheels of Aurelia
|Yes
|No
|World of Tanks
|Yes
|Yes
|Smoother frame rates.
Not specified
|Fallout 4
|Mafia III
|Ghost Recon: Wildlands
|Spider-man
|God of War
|Steep
|Hustle Kings
|Super Stardust Ultra
|Knack
|XCOM 2