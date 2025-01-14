 Skip to main content
3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in January 2025

Roman Reigns leans against the ropes at WWE Raw.
Netflix

After closing out strong in 2024, Netflix is keeping the momentum going with an exciting slate of new and returning shows this month. One of the most popular shows on Netflix, The Night Agent, returns with a new mission in season 2 on January 23. Speaking on missions, The Recruit, an espionage adventure series, returns for its sophomore season one week later on January 30.

Those are only two of the many shows available to stream with the click of a button. From dramas and comedies to horrors and thrillers, Netflix always adds more shows to its vault every month. Some of these shows are criminally underrated and deserve recognition. Examples of these undervalued shows include a TV Land sitcom, a wrestling program, and a superhero drama.

Younger (2015-2021)

Peter Hermann, Sutton Foster, and Nico Tortorella in Younger.
MTV Entertainment Studios

Don’t we all wish to be a little younger? Sutton Foster tries to make that wish a reality in Younger, a TV Land sitcom that ran for seven seasons. Things aren’t going too well for Liza Miller (Foster) in her 40s. Liza feels alone after divorcing her husband and watching her daughter study overseas. In need of a pick-me-up, Liza and her best friend Maggie hit the town for a night out. Much to her surprise, Liza hits it off with Josh (Nico Tortorella), a beautiful 26-year-old tattoo artist who mistakes her for a younger woman.

Inspired by this run-in, Liza poses as someone in her 20s. The ruse works as it lands her an entry-level job in the publishing industry, but living a double life has its challenges. Younger comes from Darren Star, the creator of Sex and the City and Emily in Paris, so it will be a breezy, enjoyable binge if you choose to partake.

Watch Younger on Netflix.

WWE Raw Classics (2025)

Netflix is now in its WWE era. The first Monday in January saw the debut of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, one of the WWE’s premier weekly television shows. Netflix is now the new home of Raw for at least the next decade. With Raw, Netflix acquired countless hours of WWE programming, including WWE Raw Classics.

Hosted by former WWE champion Big E, Raw Classics revisits the must-see matches and memorable moments in the TV show’s history. Each episode is centered around iconic WWE superstars, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Trish Stratus, and Triple H. Wrestling diehards and newbies will appreciate this trip down memory lane.

Watch WWE Raw Classics on Netflix.

Supergirl (2015-2021)

Melissa Benoist poses as Supergirl.
The CW

2025 marks the arrival of David Corenswet as Superman in James Gunn’s DC Universe. The movie will introduce Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, Superman’s cousin, played by Milly Alcock. Before Alcock suits up, Melissa Benoist donned the red cape in Supergirl, The CW’s superhero drama set within its Arrowverse.

As a young girl, Kara Zor-El (Benoist) escaped Krypton and fled to Earth, settling in with the Danvers family, which includes her adoptive sister Alex (Chyler Leigh). As a young adult, Kara moves to National City and begins working as an assistant for media executive Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart). While navigating corporate life, Kara embraces the other side of her personality: the hero with the same powers as Superman.

Watch Supergirl on Netflix.

