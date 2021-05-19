Appliance Reviews

The best refrigerators for 2021

By Erika Rawes, Tyler Lacoma
The best washing machines for 2021

By Michael Bizzaco, Erika Rawes
The best convection ovens

The best blenders for 2021

The best coffee makers for 2021

Sharp Smart Microwave Review: Works with Alexa — sometimes

This is a quality microwave -- just don't buy it for the voice assistant.
By Joni Blecher
Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum Review: Dust can’t flee this one

You can empty the dustbin on the Jet 90 Complete Vacuum without making a mess.
By John Velasco
Keurig Drinkworks Home Bar review: Your favorite bartender at home

Don't have the bartender skills to make cocktails at home? The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig can help.
By Joni Blecher
iRobot Roomba i3 Plus review: Self-emptying that makes life easier

Robot vacuums are increasingly becoming more independent, requiring less intervention on our part. The iRobot Roomba i3 Plus does exactly that.
By John Velasco
Samsung Jetbot Mop review: Do-si-doing the mopping routine

Dedicated mopping robot has an interesting design, and doubles as a handheld cleaner for walls and tiles
By John Velasco
LG CordZero A9 Kompressor Stick Vacuum Review: Always hungry, never bloated

The LG CordZero A9 Kompressor is a versatile option for sucking up dirt and debris
By John Velasco
Instant Pod Review: A simple way to start your morning

Whether coffee or espresso, don't worry. The Instant Pod brews both.
By John Velasco
Miele Triflex HX1 Cat & Dog Cordless Vacuum review

This Miele vacuum keeps its dust in the bin.
By Jenny McGrath
Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool review: Convergence at its finest

Breathe easier with the Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool, in addition to being informed about indoor air quality.
By John Velasco
Electrolux EFLS627UIW 4.4 Cubic Feet 600 Series Front Load Washer Review

The Electrolux EFLS627UIW front load washer has loads of stain-fighting features, but just how well do they work?
By Joni Blecher
Roborock S7 robot vacuum review: Mopping up at sonic speed

Electrolux EFME627UTT 8.0 Cubic Feet 600 Series Front Load Electric Dryer review

Ecovacs Deebot 960 Review: Wasted potential

Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven Review: Fresh again

NutriBullet Blender Combo review: Smoothie king

Frigidaire FGIP2468UD dishwasher review

Thermador DHDW870WFM review

Anova Precision Cooker Wi-Fi review: Never cook meat on a stove again

Brava oven review

Instant Pot DUO60 pressure cooker review

Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator review

Ninja Foodi OP300 review

AmazonBasics Microwave review

Tovala Steam Oven Generation 2 review

Anova Precision Cooker Nano review

TaoTronics 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker review

Bonaverde Berlin brewing system review

Samsung DV8750 dryer review

Samsung WF7500 front-loading washer review

GE JES1097SMSS microwave review

DeLonghi BC0430 review

Samsung DW80M9 Chef Collection dishwasher review

Gourmia GPC400 Smart Pot Pressure Cooker review

Electrolux EI24ID81SS review

