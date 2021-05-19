Back to Menu
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) review
Google I/O: Biggest announcements
Everything Google didn’t announce at Google I/O 2021
Appliance Reviews
Best Appliances
The best refrigerators for 2021
By
Erika Rawes
,
Tyler Lacoma
The best washing machines for 2021
By
Michael Bizzaco
,
Erika Rawes
The best convection ovens
Smart Home
The best blenders for 2021
Smart Home
The best coffee makers for 2021
Smart Home
Latest Appliance Reviews
Sharp Smart Microwave Review: Works with Alexa — sometimes
This is a quality microwave -- just don't buy it for the voice assistant.
By
Joni Blecher
Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum Review: Dust can’t flee this one
You can empty the dustbin on the Jet 90 Complete Vacuum without making a mess.
By
John Velasco
Keurig Drinkworks Home Bar review: Your favorite bartender at home
Don't have the bartender skills to make cocktails at home? The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig can help.
By
Joni Blecher
iRobot Roomba i3 Plus review: Self-emptying that makes life easier
Robot vacuums are increasingly becoming more independent, requiring less intervention on our part. The iRobot Roomba i3 Plus does exactly that.
By
John Velasco
Samsung Jetbot Mop review: Do-si-doing the mopping routine
Dedicated mopping robot has an interesting design, and doubles as a handheld cleaner for walls and tiles
By
John Velasco
LG CordZero A9 Kompressor Stick Vacuum Review: Always hungry, never bloated
The LG CordZero A9 Kompressor is a versatile option for sucking up dirt and debris
By
John Velasco
Instant Pod Review: A simple way to start your morning
Whether coffee or espresso, don't worry. The Instant Pod brews both.
By
John Velasco
Miele Triflex HX1 Cat & Dog Cordless Vacuum review
This Miele vacuum keeps its dust in the bin.
By
Jenny McGrath
Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool review: Convergence at its finest
Breathe easier with the Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool, in addition to being informed about indoor air quality.
By
John Velasco
Electrolux EFLS627UIW 4.4 Cubic Feet 600 Series Front Load Washer Review
The Electrolux EFLS627UIW front load washer has loads of stain-fighting features, but just how well do they work?
By
Joni Blecher
More Appliance Reviews
Roborock S7 robot vacuum review: Mopping up at sonic speed
Electrolux EFME627UTT 8.0 Cubic Feet 600 Series Front Load Electric Dryer review
Ecovacs Deebot 960 Review: Wasted potential
Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven Review: Fresh again
NutriBullet Blender Combo review: Smoothie king
Frigidaire FGIP2468UD dishwasher review
Thermador DHDW870WFM review
Anova Precision Cooker Wi-Fi review: Never cook meat on a stove again
Brava oven review
Instant Pot DUO60 pressure cooker review
Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator review
Ninja Foodi OP300 review
AmazonBasics Microwave review
Tovala Steam Oven Generation 2 review
Anova Precision Cooker Nano review
TaoTronics 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker review
Bonaverde Berlin brewing system review
Samsung DV8750 dryer review
Samsung WF7500 front-loading washer review
GE JES1097SMSS microwave review
DeLonghi BC0430 review
Samsung DW80M9 Chef Collection dishwasher review
Gourmia GPC400 Smart Pot Pressure Cooker review
Electrolux EI24ID81SS review
