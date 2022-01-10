Apple increased the size of its iPad to 12.9-inch with its iPad Pro lineup and it may be going even bigger. According to a report from The Elec, popular display maker BOE has recently converted one of its production sites in China to manufacture larger OLED displays for next-gen devices. The latest report suggests the revamped site will also supply the future Apple iPad with OLED panels up to 15 inches in size.

BOE already supplies iPhone 13 series’ OLED displays, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Apple chooses the supplier for its next iPad lineup. An earlier report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed Apple is planning to launch iPads with larger displays in the future, adding credence to this newer one. BOE is said to be able to manufacture OLED displays with two layers of red, green, and blue emission, which will allow the company to manufacture iPads with higher brightness capabilities.

As for current megasized iPads, while it might be too big for some, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch is an incredible machine for creators and artists who prefer a touchscreen display with the Apple Pencil. It’s a strategy Microsoft had tried first with the Surface Pro series, but one that Apple’s larger app catalog and sleek hardware has allowed it to execute more successfully. Since the launch of the iPad Pro, people have been demanding a touchscreen MacBook from Apple. It seems like, as always, Apple has had other ideas.

Ahead of the iPad launch in late 2021, when it was touted that Apple would introduce its M1 chip in the tablets, the company was rumored to transform iPadOS in such a way that it could offer a true 2-in-1 with PC operating system to compete with the Surface Pro lineup. While that hasn’t happened yet, a 15-inch iPad would go a long way in bridging the gap between iPads and more traditional computers.

