Apple recently announced the Watch Series 7, and while it doesn’t feature a major redesign, it does have a 20% larger screen than the Series 6. For the past few years, Apple has stuck to offering its wearable in two sizes, and those size options have only increased gradually. This might change with the rumored Apple Watch Series 8, which might launch in three sizes.

Display analyst Ross Young wrote on Twitter that people should not be surprised “if there are three sizes next year.” While he didn’t provide details on what those three sizes might be, he asked his followers if they’d like to see a “bigger display,” so we can guess that yet again Apple could bump up the screen size. For reference, the biggest Apple Watch right now is the 45mm Series 7.

Don't be surprised if there are 3 sizes next year… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 12, 2021

In the past, Apple Watches have been available in 38mm, 40mm, 42mm, and 44mm sizes. The increase in screen size was mostly offered by slimming down bezels rather than increasing the overall size of the body and case. According to previous rumors, the Apple Watch Series 8 could come with an option for a “rugged casing,” which could as well be the third variant. It is tipped to be aimed at athletes, hikers, and people who use the watch in more extreme conditions, potentially stealing some thunder from brands like Garmin.

As for the Apple Watch Series 7 itself, we’re still putting it to the test. While it’s not a huge jump over the Series 6, it offers a 2.5D curve around the screen, which cascades over the edge of the body. You get a 1.7mm bezel that is 40% thinner than before. These changes help the Watch Series 7 to display 50% more text on the screen. Moreover, it is large enough to show a full keyboard with either tap or swipe typing. Stay tuned for our full review.

