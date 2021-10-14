  1. Mobile

Apple Watch Series 8 could come in three sizes instead of two

By

Apple recently announced the Watch Series 7, and while it doesn’t feature a major redesign, it does have a 20% larger screen than the Series 6. For the past few years, Apple has stuck to offering its wearable in two sizes, and those size options have only increased gradually. This might change with the rumored Apple Watch Series 8, which might launch in three sizes.

Display analyst Ross Young wrote on Twitter that people should not be surprised “if there are three sizes next year.” While he didn’t provide details on what those three sizes might be, he asked his followers if they’d like to see a “bigger display,” so we can guess that yet again Apple could bump up the screen size. For reference, the biggest Apple Watch right now is the 45mm Series 7.

Don&#39;t be surprised if there are 3 sizes next year…

&mdash; Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 12, 2021

In the past, Apple Watches have been available in 38mm, 40mm, 42mm, and 44mm sizes. The increase in screen size was mostly offered by slimming down bezels rather than increasing the overall size of the body and case. According to previous rumors, the Apple Watch Series 8 could come with an option for a “rugged casing,” which could as well be the third variant. It is tipped to be aimed at athletes, hikers, and people who use the watch in more extreme conditions, potentially stealing some thunder from brands like Garmin.

As for the Apple Watch Series 7 itself, we’re still putting it to the test. While it’s not a huge jump over the Series 6, it offers a 2.5D curve around the screen, which cascades over the edge of the body. You get a 1.7mm bezel that is 40% thinner than before. These changes help the Watch Series 7 to display 50% more text on the screen. Moreover, it is large enough to show a full keyboard with either tap or swipe typing. Stay tuned for our full review.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap iPhone 12 deals for October 2021: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Best cheap office chair deals for October 2021

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

Best cheap lap desk deals for October 2021

best lap desk deals costway

The best dramas on Netflix right now

Michael B. Jordan in Fruitvale Station.

Best cheap Philips Hue deals for October 2021

Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review

The best rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video right now

The Graduate on Amazon Prime

The best fantasy movies on Netflix

Hiccup and Toothless in How To Train Your Dragon 2.

Best cheap Dyson vaccum and fan deals for October 2021

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

Best cheap Nest Thermostat deals for October 2021

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

The best action movies on Disney+ right now

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in Black Widow.

Best cheap Ninja Foodi deals for October 2021

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

Best cheap smartwatch deals for October 2021

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro will finally rival iPhones in OS update support

Google Pixel 6 Image Composite.