Ladies, treat your body like the temple it is with Le Parcel organic tampons

It may be called our monthly “gift,” but most of us ladies see our cycles as anything but. Luckily, there’s a company that’s hoping to actually turn your period into something of a gift … or at least, give you the gift of organic tampons delivered to your door on a monthly basis. Meet Le Parcel, a monthly period subscription box that has now launched its very own line of organic tampons that promise to be comfortable, leak-proof, and 100 percent free of harmful chemicals.

While Le Parcel has long been in the business of delivering monthly necessities to women (along with a few goodies to lighten the burden, like chocolates, handmade marshmallows, and the occasional gift), the company previously shipped third-party tampons, pads, and liners in their boxes. But no longer. Now, the company is releasing its own biodegradable and hypoallergenic tampons made of pure organic cotton. The tampons are available in Regular and Super absorbencies, and claim to be uniquely woven to ensure maximum security no matter what point of your cycle you’re in.

Le Parcel decided to begin making its own tampons after listening to its customers’ feedback and concerns around chemicals that have been linked to both cancer and infertility in women. “It makes sense for tampons to be organic and chemical free,” said Le Parcel founder Megan Hollenback. “They’re worn inside your body, after all. We’ve spent the last year developing our 100-percent organic tampon using premium cotton that’s uniquely woven for maximum absorbency. We don’t use any fragrances, synthetics, deodorants, or rayon — just 100-percent pure premium organic cotton.”

And now, you can order your own box of Le Parcel tampons from Kickstarter. Starting at $10, you can grab a tester box of 18 organic tampons, or subscribe to a three-month, six-month, year-long, or lifetime supply of safe, absorbent tampons.