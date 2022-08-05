 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Apple Watch Series 8 might not get the redesign you were hoping for

Hinshal Sharma
By

Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 8 at the iPhone 14 event in September this year. The event is just around a month away now, and a new leak about the Apple Watch Series 8 has emerged, providing some information about the company’s upcoming wearables. Interestingly, it contradicts some information about the watch’s design that surfaced previously.

According to Twitter user @ShrimpApplePro, the base models of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the same Series 7-like design, refuting the earlier rumors about the possibility of a new flat-edged screen.

Alright
Apple Watch Series 8 leak
Note: the info is about the base series 8 only. No info abt the higher version atm
🧵1/3 pic.twitter.com/AT6tuUANUd

&mdash; ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) August 5, 2022

The tipster also revealed some details about the cases and colorways of the wearables. They believe that the base Apple Watch Series 8 models will not get the titanium case now and will only be available in aluminum and stainless steel casings. The aluminum models of the watch would come in Midnight, Silver, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED colors, whereas the stainless steel models will get Graphite and Silver color options. Also, there are no noticeable new sensors included in the watch, as per @ShrimpApplePro’s source. Interestingly, an earlier report claimed that Apple would include a temperature sensor with the Watch Series 8, but that might be exclusive to the more expensive models.

Besides, the leaker added that the boxes of the Apple Watch Series 8 will have stronger sealant glue. This will likely be done to prevent sellers from repacking the box once opened. Lastly, they said that the Series 8 would enter mass production later this month, and there won’t be any delay with its launch.

If this turns out to be true and the Apple Watch Series 8 does retain the Series 7’s design, it’ll be different from what some Apple leakers have suggested. Leading up to the Series 7’s announcement, multiple reports claimed it would introduce an all-new design with flat edges. That, of course, didn’t happen. Folks had since been saying that the Series 8 would introduce the flat design, but if this new rumor is true, that won’t happen either. It’s impossible to say for certain what we can expect, but whatever happens, it sure will be interesting.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

This Alienware gaming PC is on clearance at Dell — save $580!

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen™ Edition R10 gaming PC powered up against a black backdrop.

Here’s why people are saying to avoid the $1,199 M2 MacBook Air

The keyboard of the MacBook Air.

Amazon cut the price of the 2021 iPad to $300

2021 Apple iPad 10.2 on a white background.

Dell’s most popular gaming laptop just got a massive price cut

A gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch display and powered by AMD.

Best home internet deals for August 2022: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum and more

how to optimize wifi network for work from home wrt1900acs router position location direction improve signal

This concept reimagines a classic Mac app in desperate need of a revamp

Apple's M2 MacBook Air is super thin and light.

The Echo Dot with a clock is cheaper at Best Buy than Amazon

Echo Dot with clock on a counter.

Lenovo Back-to-School Sale: laptops, earbuds, tablets, and more

An office team collaborates around the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet.

The 98 best movies on HBO Max right now (August 2022)

A family watches a movie in a theater in Belfast.

The Sandman review: dreamy adaptation exceeds expectations

Tom Sturridge wears a mask and cloak as Morpheus in a scene from The Sandman.

The Pixel Fold may skip an important feature used on other foldables

Google Pixel Fold concept image.

One of the most anticipated laptops of 2022 is finally launching this month

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will be announced during the IFA conference in late August.