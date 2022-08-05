Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 8 at the iPhone 14 event in September this year. The event is just around a month away now, and a new leak about the Apple Watch Series 8 has emerged, providing some information about the company’s upcoming wearables. Interestingly, it contradicts some information about the watch’s design that surfaced previously.

According to Twitter user @ShrimpApplePro, the base models of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the same Series 7-like design, refuting the earlier rumors about the possibility of a new flat-edged screen.

Note: the info is about the base series 8 only. No info abt the higher version atm

— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) August 5, 2022

The tipster also revealed some details about the cases and colorways of the wearables. They believe that the base Apple Watch Series 8 models will not get the titanium case now and will only be available in aluminum and stainless steel casings. The aluminum models of the watch would come in Midnight, Silver, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED colors, whereas the stainless steel models will get Graphite and Silver color options. Also, there are no noticeable new sensors included in the watch, as per @ShrimpApplePro’s source. Interestingly, an earlier report claimed that Apple would include a temperature sensor with the Watch Series 8, but that might be exclusive to the more expensive models.

Besides, the leaker added that the boxes of the Apple Watch Series 8 will have stronger sealant glue. This will likely be done to prevent sellers from repacking the box once opened. Lastly, they said that the Series 8 would enter mass production later this month, and there won’t be any delay with its launch.

If this turns out to be true and the Apple Watch Series 8 does retain the Series 7’s design, it’ll be different from what some Apple leakers have suggested. Leading up to the Series 7’s announcement, multiple reports claimed it would introduce an all-new design with flat edges. That, of course, didn’t happen. Folks had since been saying that the Series 8 would introduce the flat design, but if this new rumor is true, that won’t happen either. It’s impossible to say for certain what we can expect, but whatever happens, it sure will be interesting.

