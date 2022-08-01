Nothing garnered a lot of attention with its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1. It’s quite evident that the phone’s Glyph Interface (aka the flashing lights on the back) differentiates it from any other handset on the market. However, those flashing lights may not be present on the company’s next smartphone. Yes, you read it right — Nothing’s next phone might miss out on the biggest selling feature of the Nothing Phone 1. At least, that’s according to a new report from The Mobile Indian.

The report details that the rumored phone will be a Lite version of the Nothing Phone 1. At the moment, there’s no word about the name of this device. But it could be called Phone 1 Lite since it is supposed to be a slightly toned-down version. Surprisingly, Nothing isn’t expected to trim down on the hardware of this device. As indicated, the rumored phone will pack the same display, processor, and cameras.

So, what is Nothing’s upcoming phone supposed to miss out on? The Glyph Interface will be replaced by a plain glass back. Plus, it won’t get support for wireless charging. To compensate, Nothing may add a 44W charger in the box, something that was not present in Phone 1’s box. That said, the phone is expected to support 33W charging like the current Nothing Phone 1.

Although uncertain, the rumored Nothing Phone 1 Lite may get up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Other than this, the device may get a bigger 5000mAh. The rest of the specs are supposed to remain similar to the Nothing Phone 1. So we are likely to see a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The camera system may include 50-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 16MP camera for selfies. Moreover, the phone could offer Android 12 with NothingOS on top, plus IP53 splash resistance.

The Mobile Indian reached out to Nothing for a comment on this rumored phone, and in response, Nothing denied the existence of any such phone. That could be a legitimate statement, or Nothing may just be remaining tight-lipped until it’s ready to unveil the supposed Nothing Phone 1 Lite itself. In the meantime, take this one with a grain of salt.

