Samsung Galaxy S21 FE returns to the rumor mill with a launch date

By

Building on Galaxy S20 FE’s success, Samsung had been rumored to launch the Galaxy S21 FE alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Event in September. That didn’t happen. Instead, Samsung hosted an Unpacked Part 2 event earlier this month, but disappointingly, it was just for the new colors of Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Galaxy S21 FE is now expected to show up early next year, and the latest leak corroborates the launch date.

According to LetsGoDigital, Samsung will host yet another Unpacked event on January 11, 2022, where it will announce the Galaxy S21 FE. The smartphone is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. While we don’t know if Samsung will launch another version of the S21 FE with an Exynos 2100 chipset, it is a possibility. It might have a 1080p display with 480ppi on the 6.4-inch display.

Samsung Unpacked 2022: Galaxy S21 FE 🥰https://t.co/jjPBIscblx

Release date: 11 JAN 2022

Samsung S21 FE Screen protector placement provided by @CConceptCreator

3D renders created by @Snoreyn (Giuseppe Spinelli)#Samsung #SamsungUnpacked #SamsungS21FE #GalaxyS21FE #S21FE pic.twitter.com/xzf4EpRgwB

&mdash; LetsGoDigital – Mark Peters (@letsgodigitalNL) October 26, 2021

The Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to sport a triple rear camera setup with two 12MP sensors and an 8MP camera, and it might get a selfie camera housed in the punch-hole display. The device is purported to have 6GB RAM and pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25-watt fast charging. Other features include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

We recently put forward three reasons launching the Galaxy S21 FE in 2022 doesn’t make sense. If Samsung launches the Galaxy S21 FE in early 2022, it will coincide with the Galaxy S22, which is likely to have a better chipset, cameras, and more modern-looking design. It will be interesting to see if the Galaxy S21 FE indeed launches on January 11 and how competitive it is with the rest of the lineup.

