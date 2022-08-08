While fans of foldable tech have been looking forward to the official releases of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 on August 10, it looks like the launch of the hotly anticipated Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 could arrive the following day. We haven’t heard anything official from Xiaomi yet, but credible tech leaker Ice Universe says that something will be coming regarding the Mix Fold 2 on August 11.

The specific details of what the leaker means are a bit of a mystery, but they’ve been frequently tweeting about Xiaomi’s upcoming folding device, so it’s possible that they know something we don’t. The fact that the August 11 date lines up with an upcoming presentation by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun also gives some credibility to the rumor.

I can't say too much, I hope you can pay attention to the MIX Fold2 on August 11th, the day after the Fold4 release, it will be an amazing product. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 8, 2022

Although Xiaomi has gone relatively silent on the Mix Fold 2, it would make sense if the company was gearing up for its launch, given the fact that it’s been well over a year since the Miz Fold 1 first debuted. The only odd thing about the rumor is that Xiaomi has previously had longer release cycles with monthlong teasers. Those have been completely absent for the Mix Fold 2.

If the Mix Fold 2 is finally launching on August 11, Xiaomi will have a lot to reveal as details on the smartphone are still relatively scarce. There are a handful of leaks and rumors surrounding it — such as its internal 2K folding display, 67-watt charging speed, and use of a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset — but most of the phone’s specs are still something of a mystery.

The major downside for the Mix Fold 2 is that it’ll only be available in China. While some people from other regions have asked Xiaomi to launch the Mix Fold 2 globally, it seems entirely unlikely that the company will surprise us with a global launch. If that completely derails your plans for picking up a Mix Fold 2, the lucky thing is that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have just been announced the day before, so you’ll still have the chance to get a new foldable even if it’s not the Mix Fold 2.

