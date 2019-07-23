Comic Book Movie News

The latest news, reviews, and rumors about Marvel and DC comic book movies, all in one place. With the Avengers series coming to an end and a new Batman movie in the works, it can be hard to stay up to date with everything you need to know. Digital Trends offers in-depth coverage of the latest cast members, new movies and TV shows, and our own apt analysis of Hollywood’s interpretation of the most iconic comics out there.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Everything we know so far

Despite plenty of behind-the-scenes drama, Marvel Studios its team of reluctant cosmic heroes back to the big screen for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Here's everything we know so far.
By Rick Marshall

Marvel Phase 4: Mahershala Ali is Blade, Natalie Portman returns, and more

By Chris Gates

Disney+: Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service

By Chris Gates
disney plus streaming service news tv home window edit jpg

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service: Everything we know so far

Wonder Woman 1984

Before you watch HBO’s Watchmen, here’s what you should know about the comic

If you've never read Watchmen, or if it's just been a while, here's what you need to know before viewing HBO's sequel series to Alan Moore and David Gibbons' beloved graphic novel.
By Chris Gates
hbo watchmen comic summary the crimebusters in

Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman

zoe kravitz catwoman the batman as bonnie in big little lies

Master snark like Stark when Iron Man VR arrives in February

iron man vr ps4 february plane

Reel News: Joker, Gemini Man, and Zombieland: Double Tap

reel news episode 2 joker

From Black Canary to Zsasz: Who’s who in the Birds of Prey trailer

birds of prey movie trailer cast news poster 01
Marvel Cinematic Universe

Hawkeye: Everything we know about Marvel’s Disney+ series

By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
hawkeye release date news cast trailer jeremy renner

Taika Waititi may join a team of fellow MCU alums in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad

By Chris Gates
Taika Waititi Akira

Black Widow: Everything we know about Marvel’s Phase 4 movie

By Rick Marshall
black widow movie news cast updates crop 3x2

No Spider-Man? No problem. Ms. Marvel is here to save the MCU

By Chris Gates
spider man ms marvel replacement and

WandaVision: Everything we know about Marvel’s Disney+ series

By Chris Gates
wandavision release date news cast trailer scarlet witch

Tom Holland will return for a ‘very different’ Spider-Man movie without the MCU

By Emily Price
sony can take back spider man but spidey never go home tom holland 1

From Hawkeye to Hit-Monkey, here’s every Marvel show and movie coming your way

By Chris Gates

The MCU gets weirder as She-Hulk and Moon Knight spin-offs are set for Disney+

By Chris Gates
five marvel characters keanu reeves should play moon knight
DC Universe

Robin goes gritty in first trailer for DC’s ‘Titans’ streaming series

By Rick Marshall
titans tv trailer news cast robin

‘DC Universe Online’s’ executive producer talks moving to the PS4

By Kevin Kelly
dc universe online executive producer larry liberty talks playstation 4 game updates scr dlc7 supermanoriginoperation 004

DC Universe Online delayed until 2011

By Ryan Fleming
dc universe online delayed until 2011 scr grpact starlabs 001a

New DC Universe Trailer: Who Do You Trust

By Ryan Fleming
new dc universe trailer who do you trust the flash 2

Time Warner Buying Most of Midway Games for $33 Mln

Time Warner has walked away with most of Midway Games' assets for a cool $33 million...in part because no other bidders were interested in the struggling company.
By Geoff Duncan
dell takes a slice at apple with super thin latitude z dellz closed

Sony Announces DC Universe Online MMO

By Geoff Duncan
dell takes a slice at apple with super thin latitude z dellz closed

Midway Announces E3 Game Lineup

By Geoff Duncan

The NYPD is sending undercover cops to Joker screenings for its opening weekend

By Allison Matyus
Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker
Recent Stories

Everything we know about Venom 2, Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff

Venom

Birds of Prey: Everything we know about Margot Robbie’s return as Harley Quinn

new suicide squad photos img 2

Birds of Prey trailer puts Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn in the spotlight

suicide squad harley quinn promo margot robbie still

Why Sony and Marvel sharing Spider-Man could be a win for everybody

spider man doesnt need the mcu tom holland as

‘Joker’ is a problem, and it’s on all of us

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker

Why Marvel’s Kevin Feige is the perfect steward for Star Wars’ future

Kevin Feige speaking on stage at Comic-Con 2019

Spider-Man will head back to Marvel for at least one more movie

spider man leaves mcu disney sony mcujpg

Families of Aurora shooting victims fear new Joker movie could inspire violence

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order review

marvel ultimate alliance 3 the black order review screens 4

A beginner’s guide to whooping baddie butt in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3

marvel ultimate alliance 3 beginners guide screens 23

How to assemble the best squad in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3

marvel ultimate alliance 3 how to assemble the best team guide 2

Digital Trends Live: Asus gaming phone, Hyperloop’s pod racing win, and more

episode 176 asus rog gaming smartphone

How to find all eight secret Infinity Rifts in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3

marvel ultimate alliance 3 infinity rift locations rifts guide 8

It’s official. Avengers: Endgame is the biggest movie ever

Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark

The colorful weirdness of Marvel’s The Eternals is coming in November 2020

The Eternals

Marvel’s Avengers single-player campaign, customization make splash at Comic-Con

Marvel's avengers crystal dynamics san diego comic con 2019 gameplay update

Don’t miss this Prime Day PS4 bundle with Spider-Man and Horizon: Zero Dawn

marvels spider man turf wars release date

As the MCU hurtles towards Phase 4, Spider-Man shows the way forward

spider man homecoming review pipe

Five questions about the MCU we want Spider-Man: Far From Home to answer

spider man far from home trailer

Five Marvel Cinematic Universe characters we’d love to see Keanu Reeves play

keanu reeves
