Google’s October 15th Pixel 4 event

Google’s next smartphones, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, have been leaked so much — sometimes from Google itself — that we’re not sure what’s left for Google to show off. Nevertheless, we have a date: October 15 in New York City.

Expect to see plenty of software features baked into the Pixel 4 powered by machine learning, as well as improvements to Google Assistant. But the highlight, at least for the phones, will be the camera experience. There’s finally going to be more than one lens on the rear, and Google might show off features like an astrophotography mode and a sports mode.

The event isn’t going to only be about the Pixel smartphones, though. There’s a good chance we’ll see a new Google Assistant-powered smart speaker, likely a second-generation Nest Hub Mini, and maybe there’s room for the company to introduce a Google Wifi router that supports the Wi-Fi 6 standard. It’s unclear whether we’ll see anything new on the Chromebook front, but we’re keeping our ears open for a Pixelbook 2.

Check back here for the latest on all things Google, and we’ll be on the ground at the event to bring you the first look at everything Google announces.

