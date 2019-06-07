Microsoft’s annual Surface hardware event is upon us, and so far, it’s looking like one of the biggest in recent memory. The keynote, starting at 10AM EST on October 2, is Microsoft’s chance to focus on its booming hardware business. That includes updates to devices like the Surface Pro 2-in-1 and Surface Laptop, as well as possible new products in the lineup. The Surface line is best known for its exceptional quality and close tie-in with Windows 10, but what will actually get launched? We’ll have to wait and see.