Samsung’s third foldable phone may debut later this year

Samsung is reportedly working on a new foldable phone with a distinct form factor. It is said that the phone will be introduced in the second half of 2022. The South Korean tech giant currently has two kinds of foldable phones under its umbrella, the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. The former has a notebook-like foldable design while the latter comes in a clamshell design. But the newly rumored Samsung foldable is likely to be offered in a different folding design than the existing ones.

The information was revealed by the tipster Ice Universe in a recent tweet. He states that Samsung will unveil a mysterious third foldable device code-named “Diamond” in the second half of the year. Along with this, Ice Universe shared an image of some company executives with the alleged device. While the phone isn’t clearly visible in the picture, it does hint toward a unique form factor. There is also no visible hinge on the upcoming device, so it’s possible that the device could come in a scrolling screen foldable design. The tipster also believes so, hence, there could be something here.

Samsung's mysterious third foldable device is set for release in the second half of the year.

Codename "Diamond"

It’s worth noting that Samsung has previously dropped hints about a rollable phone in the making. Samsung unveiled plans to bring slidable displays to the market in 2021 during its fourth quarter of 2020 earnings call early last year. Thereafter, at the Display Week in May, the company showcased a device with a rollable display. Although the device hasn’t made the cut yet, there may not be a lot of time before its launch if the leaks are true.

Last year, Oppo showed off its concept Oppo X 2021 phone with rollable display tech. The device featured a motorized component that allowed the display to expand and contract depending on the use case. There’s no confirmation as to what tech Samsung would use, but don’t be surprised if you see the company using Oppo’s motorized design.

