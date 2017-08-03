The latest Samsung wearable could combine the Gear Fit 2 and Gear S3

Why it matters to you Samsung's upcoming wearable will reportedly allow you to track fitness and activity but with a smaller body and thinner straps, you can wear it while at work and at the gym.

Recent reports have hinted at plans in the works to release a new Samsung wearable and the latest details show it could be different than what the company has released in the past. Although we know it won’t be the Gear S4, information suggests it will be more of a mix between a fitness tracker and a smartwatch.

The South Korean company sent out a survey to members of its SmartLab Plus program and SamMobile reports it received the email. Within the survey, Samsung asks for opinions on taglines that will be used to promote the upcoming product. It goes on to explain the concept of the new device will combine the best from the Gear S3 and Gear Fit 2 models.

Samsung describes the wearable is in the form of a smartwatch — instead of an activity tracker — but with a smaller body and thinner watch straps. Not only is it meant to provide maximum comfort, but you will be able to customize it with replaceable watch straps. The device is also apparently water-resistant — mentioning it can “withstand water to the point where it is swim proof, allowing all forms of fitness tracking.”

The wearable will be mainly focused on weight or calorie management, activity tracking, active sports, and coaching. Users will see a revamped interface as well, which will include notifications and improved widgets that are easier to read upon glancing at it. Building on what Samsung has on its existing products, smart inactivity — a feature reminding users to get up when they are being too inactive — will also be included on the device.

As for the concept of creating a hybrid wearable, Samsung described it as a product customers can wear all day at work and then afterward at the gym. Even though the email revealed a number of details to take into account when creating a tagline, there was no mention of when it will be unveiled or whether it is going to be placed under the Gear S or Gearfit brands.

While official details are being kept under wraps, we had some time to play with both the models Samsung is potentially pulling inspiration from. You can read our Gear S3 and Gear Fit 2 reviews to get a sense of what to possibly expect for the upcoming wearable.