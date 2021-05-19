Back to Menu
Trending:
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) review
Google I/O: Biggest announcements
Everything Google didn’t announce at Google I/O 2021
Video Game System Reviews
Best Video Game Systems
The best video game consoles for 2021
By
Sam Hill
The best retro gaming console for 2021
By
Gabe Gurwin
The bestselling consoles of all time
Gaming
The best console emulators (NES, SNES, Genesis, and more)
Gaming
The best PS4 games you can play right now
Gaming
Latest Video Game System Reviews
iiRcade review: A high-quality home arcade system that’s still growing
Arcade machine's ability to download multiple games makes it stand out.
By
Giovanni Colantonio
Xbox Series S review: Impressive but not worth it in the long run
The limitations of the Series S will become more apparent the longer you use it
By
Tom Caswell
Sony PlayStation 5 review: Showcasing the next-gen’s potential
Lightning-fast load times and innovative controller improvements are a breakthrough.
By
Chris Morris
Microsoft Xbox Series X review: A sports car with no gas
Lack of must-have games at launch stalls Microsoft’s momentum.
By
Chris Morris
Nintendo Switch review: The must-have console
The Nintendo Switch is the most inventive gaming device in recent memory.
By
Mike Epstein
,
Lisa Marie Segarra
TurboGrafx-16 Mini Review: Hardcore retro joy for everyone
The TurboGrafx-16 Mini is a great retro gaming console. Just beware. Some games are a serious challenge.
By
Andy Boxall
Nintendo Switch Lite review
Light, comfortable, and boasting better battery life than the original, Nintendo’s Switch Lite is a winner.
By
Felicia Miranda
Xbox One S All-Digital Edition review: No-Disc Dystopia
The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition removes the disc drive and lowers the cost as a result, but the money you save now isn’t worthwhile in the long run.
By
Gabe Gurwin
PlayStation Classic review
The PS1 era was home to many great games that are worth revisiting. Unfortunately, the PlayStation Classic is a collectible that capitalizes on the cute mini aesthetic but falls short everywhere else.
By
Felicia Miranda
SNES Classic Edition review
It’s already going for hundreds of dollars on eBay, and it’s not even out yet. Can Nintendo’s coveted 16-bit emulation box live up to the hype? Find out in our SNES Classic Edition review.
By
Mike Epstein
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim review
Xbox One X review: Still the most powerful console
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro review: The default choice
Xbox One S Review: Affordable 4K Entertainment
New Nintendo 2DS XL review
Nintendo NES Classic Edition review
New Nintendo 3DS XL review
Sony PlayStation Vita Slim review
Microsoft Xbox One review
Sony PlayStation 4 review
Ouya Review
Nintendo Wii U review
Nintendo 3DS XL Review
Sony PlayStation Vita Review
Nintendo 3DS Review
Microsoft Xbox 360 Slim Review
Nintendo DSi XL Review
Sony PSP Go Review
Sony PlayStation 3 Slim Review
Nintendo DSi Review
Xbox 360 Elite Review
Sony Playstation 3 Review
Nintendo Wii Review
Nintendo DS Lite Review
