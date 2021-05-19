Video Game System Reviews

Latest Video Game System Reviews

iiRcade review: A high-quality home arcade system that’s still growing

Arcade machine's ability to download multiple games makes it stand out.
By Giovanni Colantonio
iiRcade

Xbox Series S review: Impressive but not worth it in the long run

The limitations of the Series S will become more apparent the longer you use it
By Tom Caswell
Xbox Series S

Sony PlayStation 5 review: Showcasing the next-gen’s potential

Lightning-fast load times and innovative controller improvements are a breakthrough.
By Chris Morris
playstation 5 controller and ps5

Microsoft Xbox Series X review: A sports car with no gas

Lack of must-have games at launch stalls Microsoft’s momentum.
By Chris Morris
Xbox Series X Stylized Graphic

Nintendo Switch review: The must-have console

The Nintendo Switch is the most inventive gaming device in recent memory.
By Mike Epstein, Lisa Marie Segarra
nintendo switch review swicth product

TurboGrafx-16 Mini Review: Hardcore retro joy for everyone

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini is a great retro gaming console. Just beware. Some games are a serious challenge.
By Andy Boxall
turbografx 16 mini pc engine core grafx review

Nintendo Switch Lite review

Light, comfortable, and boasting better battery life than the original, Nintendo’s Switch Lite is a winner.
By Felicia Miranda
nintendo switch games dominate holidays 2019 exclusive poll lite review feature

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition review: No-Disc Dystopia

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition removes the disc drive and lowers the cost as a result, but the money you save now isn’t worthwhile in the long run.
By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One S All-Digital Edition review

PlayStation Classic review

The PS1 era was home to many great games that are worth revisiting. Unfortunately, the PlayStation Classic is a collectible that capitalizes on the cute mini aesthetic but falls short everywhere else.
By Felicia Miranda
playstation classic review feat 2

SNES Classic Edition review

It’s already going for hundreds of dollars on eBay, and it’s not even out yet. Can Nintendo’s coveted 16-bit emulation box live up to the hype? Find out in our SNES Classic Edition review.
By Mike Epstein
Holding the SNES Classic Edition in our hand
More Video Game System Reviews

